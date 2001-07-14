Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that after rigorous evaluation, the Aruba+EdgeConnect+Enterprise SD-WAN platform has received ICSA+Labs+Secure+SD-WAN+Certification, representing the market’s first complete SD-WAN solution to receive the distinction. ICSA Labs provides third-party testing and certification of security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices, to measure product compliance, reliability and performance for most of the world’s top technology vendors.

“Our ICSA Labs Secure SD-WAN Certification includes rigorous security-related testing and robust SD-WAN functionality testing to validate that the SD-WAN product is secure and properly enforces consistent policy for both WAN-specific functions and security functions,” said Jack Walsh, security programs manager at ICSA Labs. “The security testing performed in ICSA Labs’ Secure SD-WAN Certification testing is equivalent to one of our standard ICSA Labs Firewall Certifications. As we do in firewall testing, ICSA Labs tests that Secure SD-WAN components are stateful, that they are not susceptible to trivial denial of service attacks, that the components themselves are invulnerable to known threats, and that they each properly enforce the configured security policy.”

Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN provides comprehensive security services at campus, branch, data center, and cloud locations including next-generation firewall, IDS/IPS, and DDoS detection and remediation. With these new features, EdgeConnect replaces outdated and difficult to manage physical firewalls at branch locations while delivering consistent security for all users, from any network location, from any device, and wherever applications are hosted. EdgeConnect provides an enhanced and comprehensive security offering for enterprises that want to establish consistent, secure, and predictable experiences across multiple locations over the WAN.

Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN, when paired with solutions like ClearPass and Aruba+Central+NetConductor, provides identity- and role-based access control and dynamic segmentation, which are foundational to Zero Trust and a complement to SASE architecture. EdgeConnect SD-WAN now addresses the complex security challenges that enterprises face as they continue to migrate business applications to the cloud and expand usage of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Because IoT devices can’t run a VPN client or ZTNA agent, SASE must be complemented by a Zero Trust framework that incorporates user and device visibility, authentication and authorization.

“Aruba is very proud to be first in the SD-WAN market to attain ICSA Labs Secure SD-WAN Certification,” said Damon Ennis, vice president of Engineering at Aruba. “This provides customers with well-recognized and respected third party validation of the comprehensiveness of our native EdgeConnect Enterprise advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities that connect and protect the network, from edge to cloud, across the WAN. These new features enhance our comprehensive security offerings, giving our customers flexibility and confidence when implementing security controls at the branch and across the WAN as part of network and security transformation on their journey to SASE.”

For more information on the ICSA Labs Secure SD-WAN Certification, please visit https://www.icsalabs.com/technology-program/secure-sd-wan

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options as part of the HPE GreenLake family, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

