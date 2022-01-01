CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, has earned Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Global+Technology+Innovation+Leadership+Award in the endpoint security industry. Frost & Sullivan highlighted CrowdStrike as the industry leader for its rapidly strengthening position in the endpoint security market and the company’s aggressive technology roadmap and strategy.

Modern security solutions must be able to protect against high-volume commodity attacks as well as sophisticated, targeted and evasive threats that require real-time detection and prevention without sacrificing user productivity. Delivered on the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform and powered by the CrowdStrike+Security+Cloud, CrowdStrike’s industry-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities stop emerging attack techniques and enable organizations to optimize the threat detection and response lifecycle with speed, scale and accuracy. The Falcon platform extends capabilities beyond endpoint security to include: XDR, cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed services, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and log management.

“CrowdStrike leads within the industry in applying artificial intelligence/machine learning to endpoint security, as well as providing unparalleled prevention of malware and malware-free attacks on and off the network,” said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal, Security, Frost & Sullivan. “CrowdStrike is consistently using customer-focused innovation to drive growth – adding new modules regularly to expand its product line to encourage customer sales, increase revenue and support market expansion.”

“CrowdStrike continues to dominate in EDR, while aggressively extending our leadership in other emerging markets including XDR, cloud security, identity protection, log management and more,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “While our competition requires multiple products, interfaces and agents with their security platforms, what sets CrowdStrike apart is that we provide customers with industry-leading protection through a unified platform with a single, lightweight agent. This delivers a straightforward user experience and extremely low performance overhead.”

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process that involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions: technology leverage and business impact. According to Frost & Sullivan, CrowdStrike has achieved the highest growth rate in the global endpoint security industry over the last five years, has a deeply ingrained culture of innovation that ultimately drives growth and takes pride in disrupting the market with its security products.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, please visit the CrowdStrike website and read the blog.

For more information on CrowdStrike’s endpoint security products: Falcon+Insight (EDR), Falcon+Prevent (NGAV) and Falcon+XDR.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F+%0A

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram+%0A

Start a free trial today: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2Ffree-trial-guide%2F

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005137/en/