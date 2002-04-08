OREM, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (symbol: RSCF), an Orem, Utah-based company that develops and markets innovative, patented technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation markets announces it will be represented by the performance-based public relations firm Power PR.



Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems under the Cryometrix brand. Reflect Scientific has created an IP portfolio of over 30 patents relating to the use of liquid nitrogen, the primary coolant used in all Cryometrix products. This approach eliminates the need for compressor-based designs and the use of refrigerants (including climate change accelerating CFCs), while lowering energy requirements and greatly reducing maintenance.

“As a marketing firm, we are always looking to promote new, innovative technologies that will impact many markets. In the case of Reflect Scientific’s fully contained liquid nitrogen technology, freezing is accomplished much more safely and efficiently than conventional methods with the kicker of being significantly more eco-friendly,” says Jeff Elliott, President of Power PR.

Reflect Scientific’s low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems use up to 90% less energy than mechanical, compressor-based units, significantly reducing operating costs. The upright liquid nitrogen freezers eliminate the need for a compressor and refrigerants and feature a simplified design that improves reliability and reduces maintenance. The reliability of the units enables the company to offer the industry’s longest warranty: 20-year coverage on the cooling system.

“Freezers and blast freezers that use the contained liquid nitrogen technology are poised to dramatically improve the safe, efficient cooling of sensitive perishable products, whether in-house or transported cross country by long-haul trucking or air cargo,” says Elliott.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”