ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) ( FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced that effective August 29, Krishna Vanka will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer to lead the strategic growth of Fluence’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business. Krishna joins the company at a time of rapid adoption of Fluence’s cloud-based software products, used to optimize solar, wind, and energy storage assets. Fluence currently offers two SaaS products as part of the Fluence IQ™ Digital Platform: Fluence Mosaic™ and Fluence Nispera™, with a combined portfolio of more than 16 GW of assets contracted or under management globally.



“Krishna’s demonstrated history of successfully building disruptive software businesses provides Fluence with the high-caliber leadership necessary to scale our software solutions,” said Fluence incoming President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. “His energy, passion, and experience are attributes I looked for during our search, and Krishna delivers on all of them. I am thrilled to have him join our team and further accelerate our software business to help the world’s leading clean energy owners and operators optimize the performance and value of their assets.”

Krishna brings more than 16 years of demonstrated expertise in building customer solutions through senior technology and product management roles across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as a Chief Product Officer at a high growth startup company that provides infrastructure, maintenance, and network solutions for electric vehicle chargers. Prior to that, Krishna was also founder and CEO of MyShoperoo, ranked 6th among the most fundable startups in the U.S. and featured in Entrepreneur magazine. He also worked as an executive at Telogis, Inc., where he built and managed product teams, one of which built the world’s first and fastest cloud-based route optimization engine.

“As the world galvanizes to reduce carbon emissions and build a more secure and sustainable energy future, this is an incredibly exciting time for Fluence and the broader clean energy industry,” said Krishna. “I’m delighted to join this talented team of dedicated leaders and continue advancing Fluence’s SaaS offerings, to deliver for our customers and our mission of transforming the way we power our world.”

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. ( FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

