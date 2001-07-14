MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Adora Whitaker will join the company as executive vice president and head of Corporate Development – Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), effective Oct. 17, 2022. Whitaker will report to Chief Financial Officer John McCallion and lead a team focused on identifying strategic transactions that will be accretive to MetLife’s businesses and financial performance.

“M&A is a strategic asset for MetLife as we remain focused on deploying capital to its best use and position our firm for the future,” said McCallion. “With her vast experience advising on and executing strategic transactions for a global client base across the insurance industry, Adora is well-positioned to provide strong leadership of this critical area that contributes to MetLife’s next horizon strategy.”

Whitaker joins MetLife from PJT Partners, where she was a partner in the firm’s Strategic Advisory Group. In this role, Whitaker provided solutions to insurance companies across M&A and capital structure advisory.

Previously, Whitaker was a managing director in the Investment Banking division of Deutsche Bank. She also served on the board of directors of Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Whitaker spent a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was a key member of the bank’s Financial Institutions Group Investment Banking team covering insurance. She began her career at Prudential Financial.

Whitaker serves on Duke University’s Trinity College board of visitors, is a member of the Duke NY board of directors, and serves on the board of trustees of Prep for Prep.

Whitaker holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from Duke University. She is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

