Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced it has launched the Janus Henderson Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund (JSMFX). The Fund offers Class D Shares and is available to Janus Henderson Investors (JHI) Direct Channel investors in the U.S.

This active, multi-asset portfolio seeks to achieve its investment objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing in underlying Janus Henderson ETFs/mutual funds that incorporate certain ESG factors in their principal investment strategies. The fund-of-funds structure incorporates both strategic and dynamic asset allocation to gain exposure to equities and fixed income securities through Janus Henderson’s proprietary sustainable ETFs and mutual funds.

The Fund is managed by Portfolio Managers Nicholas Harper, CFA, and Oliver Blackbourn, CFA.

“We frequently survey our direct investors about their sentiments and needs, and we understand there is demand for asset allocation and ESG products. We are taking action by adding the Janus Henderson Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund designed with our clients’ needs in mind,” said Russ Shipman, Head of Retirement Sales & Strategy.

This offering follows last year’s launch of five actively managed sustainable ETFs for U.S. investors and continues the firm’s commitment to provide investors with the building blocks to integrate sustainability into any portfolio and help investors manage wealth with a sense of purpose.

“At Janus Henderson, we believe in investing for the future, not borrowing from it. Our active approach puts our clients first as we focus on delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns, and for certain products, through a sustainable lens,” said Paul LaCoursiere, Global Head of ESG Investments.

The Fund’s investment approach is to maximize return, while maintaining a level of risk that corresponds generally to the benchmark index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing in underlying JHI ETFs and mutual funds that incorporate certain environmental, social, and governance factors in their principal investment strategies.

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$300 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus will contain this and other information. You can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.

