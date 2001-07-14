Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Sage+Intacct, enabling small to midsize businesses to accept payments and further automate their accounts receivable processes. This adds to REPAY’s existing integrations with the Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage X3 solutions.

The Sage Intacct cloud financial management system delivers deep accounting capabilities, across multiple industries, designed with a single aim—to accelerate customer success. Through the integration, REPAY’s payment solution will strive to expand the platform’s full financial management potential, offering a simple and secure way to accept payments. Sage Intacct users can accept payments from customers by ACH or credit card within Sage Intacct on Order Entry Sales Orders, Order Entry Sales Invoices or AR Invoices.

“Expanding our integration with Sage is a clear indication of our commitment to providing top quality solutions for a variety of B2B transactions across several sectors, while continuing to service our clients with a high-degree of customer care,” says Darin Horrocks, EVP, B2B, REPAY. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Sage and remain committed to helping businesses streamline their workflows, improve operational efficiencies, and automate their accounts receivable processes.”

The integration+with+Sage+Intacct is available at no cost to current users, and merchants can easily tokenize credit card data via REPAY’s proprietary technology, including a PCI DSS compliant gateway with secure data encryption and powerful reporting tools for reconciliation. Merchants utilizing the integration will benefit from Level 3 data and processing rates for B2B transactions, offering greater payment control and saving businesses valuable time and money.

REPAY is now featured in the Sage+Intacct+Marketplace. Learn how REPAY helps Sage Intacct users get paid faster with an integrated payment solution.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

