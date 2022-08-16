Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Target Corporation to Webcast 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

13 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call.



WHEN:

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - 7:00 a.m. central time



HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")



WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.



SOURCE Target Corporation

