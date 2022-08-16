PR Newswire

Collaboration brings together the ASIL-certified AndesCore 25-Series RISC-V processor family with Green Hills automotive safety solutions to support a wide range of automotive applications that require safety, security, and efficiency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading RISC-V CPU IP vendor and a Founding and Premier member of RISC-V International, and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security and a member of RISC-V International, today announced their collaboration to offer an integrated and optimized platform for safe and secure computing on the AndesCore™ 25-Series family of RISC-V cores from Andes Technology. The comprehensive software offering from Green Hills Software will include the safety-certified µ-velOSity™ real-time operating system (RTOS), the ASIL-certified MULTI® development environment with advanced system-level debugging and analysis tools and C/C++ Optimizing Compilers, along with the Green Hills Probe for JTAG and trace target connections.

The combined hardware and software platform from Andes Technology and Green Hills Software is designed for SoC companies and end-customers to create market-leading 32/64-bit RISC-V-based SoCs targeting critical functions requiring ISO 26262 ASIL B to ASIL D, making the combined platform ideal for vehicle electronics requiring compact and cost-sensitive SoCs that are still capable of ASIL certification.

Andes Technology is the first RISC-V processor IP vendor to receive ASIL D process certification for both hardware (ISO 26262-5) and software (ISO 26262-6). Andes Technology is committed to supporting automobile professionals in developing safety-related product lines. The functional safety-enabled solution Andes Technology and Green Hills Software are offering is expected to be available for general licensing by the second half of 2022.

"AndesCore RISC-V processor IP with safety enhancement has already been adopted by several early customers due to its unique and competitive value," said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology President and CTO. "The exciting partnership with Green Hills Software enables us to further offer comprehensive and robust development support for our customers. We welcome the benefits that Green Hills Software's mature functional safety solutions bring to the RISC-V community to speed up the adoption of RISC-V safety-related applications."

"We are pleased to expand our production-ready safety solutions support to include the latest advanced safety-certified RISC-V AndesCore IP from technology leader, Andes Technology," said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. "And with this combined hardware-software solution, SoC providers utilizing the AndesCore 25-Series family can immediately start developing their next generation vehicle ECUs with the highest performing, lowest power offerings, while reducing their customers' time to market and development costs by offering integrated and optimized production-proven solutions."

The combined hardware and software platform from Andes Technology and Green Hills Software features the following:

The AndesCore 25-Series RISC-V Family: Andes Technology's AndesCore 25-Series is a family of 32/64-bit CPU IP cores based on AndesStar™ V5 architecture incorporating RISC-V technology. Its 5-stage pipeline is optimized for high operating frequency and high performance, yet with a small gate count. The 25-Series supports optional single- and double-precision floating point instructions. It also offers branch prediction for efficient branch execution, instruction and data caches, local memories for low-latency accesses, and ECC for L1 memory soft error protection. Multiple power management settings enable efficient energy consumption. Andes Technology's N25F-SE, a member of the 25-Series family, is being certified at ASIL-B in the final stage.

The µ-velOSity RTOS: Green Hills Software's µ-velOSity RTOS is an ideal companion for the AndesCore 25-Series processors because of its small footprint, quick boot times, and optional support for multiple cores and ASIL certification. µ-velOSity is also a perfect complement to the traditional use of AUTOSAR Classic in that it can cover a different class of applications, memory footprint, performance, and features.

RTOS: Green Hills Software's RTOS is an ideal companion for the AndesCore 25-Series processors because of its small footprint, quick boot times, and optional support for multiple cores and ASIL certification. is also a perfect complement to the traditional use of AUTOSAR Classic in that it can cover a different class of applications, memory footprint, performance, and features. The MULTI IDE: Used by thousands of developers for over three decades, Green Hills Software's MULTI IDE is the industry's unrivaled integrated development environment used to create, debug, and optimize code for embedded processors. With MULTI, developers can easily see and fix difficult bugs, pinpoint performance bottlenecks, and prevent future problems. MULTI provides whole-toolchain support for custom RISC-V instructions and delivers ISO 26262 ASIL-certified C/C++ compilers and run time libraries.

The Green Hills Probe: The Green Hills Probe provides JTAG and high-speed trace connections to targets for multicore hardware bring-up, low-level debugging, and trace-powered analysis tools.

Guidance and Training: Through design guidance and training, Green Hills Software's services teams help customers achieve their own tailored levels of safety, security, and performance, with the highest developer productivity.

About Andes Technology

As a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly listed company ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndesStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, µ-velOSity and MULTI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software LLC, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andes-technology-and-green-hills-software-team-up-to-deliver-advanced-automotive-safety-platform-for-risc-v-301606330.html

SOURCE Green Hills Software