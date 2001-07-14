Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today announced that the company has won the Philadelphia Business Journal Healthiest Employer 2022 Award in the extra-large company category. Healthiest Employers scored each organization, using the online survey tool Springbuk Health analytics engine, on their wellness program's culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analysis. At Healthiest Employers, it is their mission to award employers that are continually bettering the lives of their employees. This program honors the “best of the best” in corporate health and wellness.

“Lincoln is proud to offer a wide range of benefits and resources to help employees take charge of their emotional, physical, social, and financial well-being — while maintaining fulfilling and balanced lives,” said Jonmike Daly, senior vice president, Total Rewards, HR Technology & Operations, Lincoln Financial Group. “We continually enhance our wellness programs and strive to implement practices that will have a lasting impact on our employees’ lives, and the lives of their families. The Philadelphia Business Journal Healthiest Employer recognition of our work is an honor, and we remain committed to prioritizing employee wellness as a critical area of organizational sustainability and growth.”

Lincoln invests in employees through a broad range of health and wellness programs to ensure they have every opportunity to thrive. Lincoln’s comprehensive health and wellness benefits include retirement consultants who provide one-on-one financial wellness support to employees, on-demand homework tutoring through the employee assistance program and health coaches who specialize in stress management, anxiety, depression and more. Lincoln’s medical plans cover in-network preventive care along with a broad range of other unique benefits, such as nutritional counseling, diabetes management and applied behavioral therapy for employees’ children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Lincoln regularly adds new programs and benefits to enhance the employee experience – such as increased parental leave, enhanced fertility benefits and support, and new digital tools for mindfulness, resilience and emotional well-being.

Lincoln takes a multi-pronged approach to promoting employee wellness. The company’s strategy is simple: keep wellness top-of-mind for employees by consistently promoting Lincoln’s varied health benefits and wellness programs.

Lincoln’s corporate wellness program includes a variety of resources, tools and annual campaigns including “Show Us Your Red” to raise awareness for heart disease in women, “Wear Blue” to encourage to increase visibility of men’s health issues, seasonal flu shots provided at no cost to employees and several no-cost options for annual health screenings. The company also prioritizes the health and wellbeing of employees through ongoing campaigns focused on nutrition, health coaching, stress management, mindfulness, virtual wellness challenges and preventative healthcare.

