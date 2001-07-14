Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year, welcoming students nationwide to a new, private, faith-based education option: FaithPrep+Academy, which will use the comprehensive learning platform from Stride%2C+Inc. to provide a world-class online education experience.

The full-time K-12 school program will offer families a faith-based online learning education that focuses on Christian character building through support from an integrated team of mission-minded educators.

A recent+study conducted by Stride, Inc. found that a majority of Christian parents (66%) are concerned about the quality of education their children are receiving, and nearly half of Christian parents (43%) say public education does not reflect their personal values.

“We help students pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow god’s calling in life,” said Chuck Wolfe, founder and CEO at Faith Academics. “We will provide your child a best-in-class online school experience by combining a dynamic curriculum with a faith-based approach.”

FaithPrep Academy students will access a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and social sciences, as well as career-oriented pathways and options to earn college credit. Students will connect with teachers during live instructional sessions and work with their peers in small-group activities, all-class assignments, hands-on projects, and more. Another key feature of FaithPrep Academy is the unique Servant Learner™ program that integrates Christian worldview curriculum, character formation, life skills development, and career preparation.

“We believe that in using Stride’s world-class curriculum, in addition to the Christian character-building components, we will build a brighter future for students and families,” said Perry Daniel, senior director of academics and partnership at Stride.

Stride%2C+Inc. has delivered online education to more than two million K-12 learners over the last two decades and has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

FaithPrep Academy is part of the FaithPrep network of schools and programs supported by Faith Academics—a social purpose education company dedicated to providing online faith-based learning solutions and advancing technology-based education in developing countries.

FaithPrep is a national, online private school serving grades K–12 that helps students pursue academic excellence; develop Christian character; and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God's calling in life. We provide a best-in-class online school experience by combining the dynamic Stride K12 curriculum with a faith-based approach.

