Today, Chevron announced that Dr. Anoop Kumar, senior staff scientist (Grease-SME) at Chevron Corporation’s Richmond Technology Center in California, was named the new president of the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI). Based in Liberty, Missouri, the NLGI is a not-for-profit trade association, primarily composed of companies who manufacture and market all types of lubricating grease.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate Dr. Anoop Kumar on this great honor, and we know that he will bring thoughtful and important change to the lubricant and grease industry. Dr. Kumar has over thirty years of global experience in product and process development, manufacturing, and applications of lubricating greases and industrial oils, making him an excellent choice to run this organization,” shared Chris Jablonski, vice president, Downstream, Technology & Services at Chevron.

“I am deeply honored, thrilled and grateful to be named president of NLGI. I’ve been an active member since 1997, and I am excited to start this role as I have taken time to outline my strategic priorities,” Dr. Kumar expressed. “The grease industry is everchanging, and my goal is to lead the organization toward a more sustainable and successful future.”

Dr. Kumar has developed six strategic priorities to focus on during his two-year term. These include:

Effective Governance and Leadership

Membership Value, Engagement and Growth

Global Outreach

Industry Trends and Challenges

Education & Networking Opportunities

Sustainability

Specifically, Dr. Kumar is starting his term by addressing the current lithium shortage impacting the grease market, promoting new NLGI industry standards like the recently released HPM and HPM+ certifications, and starting a conversation about sustainability goals in the grease industry.

About Dr. Anoop Kumar

Dr. Anoop Kumar received his Chemistry Ph. D and his Marketing Management Postgraduate Diploma at India’s Premier IIT Roorkee. In 1991, Dr. Kumar began his career at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as a research officer and worked there for 17 years. In 1997, while at IOCL, he co-founded and ran the NLGI India Chapter, before leaving IOCL in 2008. He joined the NLGI board in 2012 while working at Royal Manufacturing Co., now Axel Royal LLC, as director for R&D and Business Development. He is the technical editor of TLT magazine published by the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) and chairman of ASTM D02.G0.02 Consistency and Related Rheological Tests. Dr. Kumar has 29 worldwide patents on lubricating greases and more than 90 publications, and presentations.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline®, Delo® and Havoline Xpress Lube®. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

