Private+Division and Roll7 announced today that Rollerdrome, an all-new, wildly imaginative third-person shooter-skater, is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and on PC via Steam. This new IP comes from Roll7, the creators of OlliOlli World, one of this year’s highest rated games.

Rollerdrome is a thrilling single-player shooter which brings together arena combat, fluid movement and technical tricks, to create “flow-state mayhem.” The game is set in 2030, in a world where the public are kept distracted from an increasingly sinister political movement by the violence and excess of a brutal new arena sport: Rollerdrome. Participants are chosen to compete in a series of gauntlets against the deadly House Players, combining eliminations with stylish tricks while completing numerous challenges as they try to survive.

Players step into the roller skates of Kara Hassan, a newcomer to the Rollerdrome tournament. As the mysteries of a corrupt tech giant unfold behind the scenes, Kara and the player will have to stay focused on their goal – climbing the ranks in hopes of becoming the next Rollerdrome champion.

Rollerdrome introduces a distinct retro-futuristic universe with a unique comic-book inspired art style. The soundtrack from Electric Dragon merges iconic 1970's sounds with contemporary, driving beats to create a heart-thumping backdrop to the carnage.

“Rollerdrome pays homage to extreme action sports games through a ‘70s lens of a classic third-person shooter. It plays at a break-neck pace and is sure to get people's hearts pumping," said Paul Rabbitte, Creative Director at Roll7. “I cannot wait to see players showing off their craziest skating and combat combos.”

“Once again, Roll7 has delivered a bold, intense experience that feels refreshing,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “We have the utmost admiration for Roll7’s constant readiness to break new ground, and Rollerdrome is proof that their experimentation leads to exceptional results.”

Rollerdromeis developed by Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning London based studio famous for making beloved and remarkable games like OlliOlli, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, OlliOlli World, Laser League,and NOT A HERO.

Rollerdromeis available for digital download for $29.99 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 as well as on PC via Steam. The game can be purchased at an introductory price of $19.79* on Steam and on PlayStation system by PlayStation Plus members of any tier. As of today, a free game trial is also available for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

Rollerdromeis rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information on Rollerdrome, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.RollerdromeGame.com.

*Introductory offer ends: 23:59 PDT on August 29, 2022. Price for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players who are not PlayStation Plus members is $29.99 at the game’s launch. All prices are based on Private Division’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may differ. See platform store for pricing and terms.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Roll7

Now a Private Division studio, Roll7 is a BAFTA and multi-award winning video game developer based in London. Since 2008, the studio has re-defined genres, creating award winning games that engage players with remarkable worlds, stylish visuals and intuitive, deep mechanics. The studio has been run as a distributed operation since 2015 and as such is a magnet for some of the most remarkable development talent from across the UK and around the world. Roll7 is best known for the OlliOlli Series, NOT A HERO, and Laser League. Roll7 is a wholly-owned studio of Private Division and Take-Two Interactive Software.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, and OlliOlli World from Roll7, with future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, Yellow Brick Games, and other esteemed independent developers. Private Division publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

