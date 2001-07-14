Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is excited to share that KayLeigh McCall, driver and training engineer at Schneider, has been selected as the Women in Trucking Association’s (WIT) newest Driver Ambassador.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005031/en/

KayLeigh McCall Schneider driver and Women In Trucking ambassador (Photo: Business Wire)

WIT is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage employment, address obstacles and celebrate the successes of women in the trucking industry.

“Being selected as Schneider’s Women in Trucking ambassador provides an opportunity for me to spread the message that women can and will continue to be successful in the industry,” said McCall. “I’m honored to serve in this role to emphasize that it is possible for all generations of women – new to this profession, and those who have been in the industry for a while, mothers, wives, caretakers – to acquire the hard-earned skills necessary and lead a fulfilling career in trucking.”

In her ambassador role, McCall will lead and organize efforts to empower and connect women across the trucking industry, as well as assist in developing and sharing various resources available including career services, mentorship, trainings and scholarships.

“We are thrilled to have KayLeigh McCall as our new Driver Ambassador,” said WIT’s President and Chief Executive Officer Ellen Voie. “Not only will she represent WIT and Schneider, she will be a visible spokeswoman for all female professional drivers today and in the future.”

“KayLeigh is a phenomenal example of what we strive for everyday here at Schneider – fostering an environment where our associates can develop their unlimited potential and make a real difference for themselves, our customers and for the betterment of the industry as a whole,” says Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “We’re so proud of KayLeigh and look forward to seeing all she accomplishes as WIT’s Driver Ambassador.”

Previously, McCall worked as a pastry chef, earning her Class A CDL in 2017 and driving a mixer truck for a construction company before joining Schneider in 2020. McCall discovered a passion for truck driving and feels empowered in her role as a woman driver and trainer.

“For those looking to join the industry, my best piece of advice is to just do it, you won’t know until you try,” says McCall. “Schneider has provided an inclusive culture and platform of growth for my career, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and empowering other women to join me.”

In addition to her roles and responsibilities at Schneider and as WIT’s Driver Ambassador, McCall is a wife and mother of four. She brings tenacity, resiliency and passion to her job every day, making her an asset to the Schneider team.

To learn more about how Schneider elevates women in the industry, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneider.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2Fdiversity-equity-inclusion

To learn more about KayLeigh McCall visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneiderjobs.com%2Fblog%2F2021-featured-female-truck-driver

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

About the Women in Trucking Association

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, DAT Solutions, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005031/en/