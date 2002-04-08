Louisville, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. ( CEAD), today announced its participation in the upcoming trade conferences listed below:



Cannabis Conference, Las Vegas, NV, August 23-25: Visit us at booth 908. Cannabis Conference has become known for delivering the highest level of education to thousands of cultivation, dispensary, and extraction professionals. Join our panel in the Technology and Solutions pavilion, Versailles I/II, at 12:30 PM as we discuss HVACD approaches and how to find your best fit. The panel will be moderated by Surna’s VP of Development, Troy Rippe, who will be joined by Surna Project Engineer, Haley Moore. Also joining the panel will be Brian York, Operations Advisor for Growing Green LLC, and Randy Lenz, Senior Application Engineer for Anden.



CannaCon, Chicago, IL, August 27-28: Visit us at booth 714. CannaCon provides the perfect opportunity to meet with like-minded entrepreneurs, farmers, distributors, equipment specialists and more to gather all the information needed to start a cannabis business.



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Chicago, IL, September 13-14: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is designed to bring together traders, investors, and entrepreneurs from the cannabis industry to explore investment opportunities and connect in an intimate, interactive setting. Attendees can enjoy unprecedented access to information, education, and opportunities within the investment sphere. Surna is exhibiting at booth 9.



“The panel we are sponsoring at the Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas will be a great learning experience for new cultivators as well as those with years of experience under their belt, as technologies and their applications continue to evolve,” said Jamie English, Surna’s Vice President of Marketing Communications. “This show is one of our favorites for its professionalism and turn-out. We also look forward to meeting current and potential clients in the Midwest at the CannaCon event. Our CEO, Tony McDonald will be attending Benzinga along with our Vice President of Sales, Jon Kozlowski. They have attended Benzinga events in the past and have been able to nurture several new relationships through this networking opportunity.”

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

303.993.5271