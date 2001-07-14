Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, announced today its year-long sponsorship of WINiT by GBTA. The announcement expands on Cvent’s current GBTA partnership through which Cvent technology is leveraged for all GBTA events, and additional support and resources are provided for the GBTA Academy course, “The Fundamentals of Strategic Meetings Management” and GBTA’s Sustainability Leadership Council.

“We’re extremely proud to support WINiT by GBTA and to further their mission to inspire and empower women across the travel industry,” said Cvent SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Smith. “At Cvent, we recognize the critical importance of career development, education, and networking opportunities, and the powerful role events can play in engaging and inspiring both experienced and rising industry leaders alike. We look forward to partnering with GBTA and the WINiT team to amplify and support the growth of this program.”

“As a global leader in the meetings, hospitality, and corporate travel space, I’m thrilled to announce Cvent’s support and official sponsorship of WINiT,” said President of the Allied Leadership Council for GBTA & Strategic Advisor to WINiT, Dorothy Dowling. “As a long-time industry professional, I know first-hand the positive impact Cvent has made across the industry through their technology; and I’m proud to work alongside them to positively impact and ignite the careers and lives of women in travel-related industries.”

Through the sponsorship, a Cvent representative will sit on the WINiT Strategic Advisory Board, and the Company will partner with WINiT stakeholders to deliver various marketing materials to support the education and career development of the WINiT audience. Cvent technology will also be leveraged for all WINiT events throughout the year.

For more information about WINiT by GBTA, visit their website here.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,700 employees and approximately 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

