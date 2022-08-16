PR Newswire

New Creative Showcases the Special Bond and Deep Connection within the African American Father-Daughter Dynamic

New Convenience and Driver Assistance Technologies Combine To Deliver The Most Intelligent 8-Passenger SUV That Takes 'Style and Substance' to the Next Level

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, have launched a new campaign for its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV. Encompassing the fourth vehicle and latest extension of the novel OKAY Hyundai theme, the campaign, titled "Dad's Precious Cargo," showcases the special bond and connection within the African American father-daughter dynamic.

"Nothing says 'I've got your back' like a father's presence – especially when it comes to chauffeuring his daughter and her friends to a highly anticipated dance that will be talked about for years to come," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "In this instance the enhanced 2023 Palisade, with its third-row intercom and Wi-Fi-hotspot, coupled with its spaciousness and style, makes it the perfect vehicle for all memorable occasions."

The OKAY Hyundai marketing theme was first launched in Fall 2021 and is designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in the creative messaging. "Dad's Precious Cargo" brings the same approach to showcase that connection through the unique lens of the father-daughter relationship.

The spot is inundated with visual cues, nuances and conversation that demonstrate the vehicle's beautiful design, technology, smoothness and spaciousness, while highlighting how this father has his daughter's back and how Hyundai has his.

"This is the fourth vehicle featured in our ongoing OKAY Hyundai campaign and a great representation of not only the continued evolution of our successful partnering with Culture Brands, but also the goals we set to be more inclusive, authentic and representative in our marketing efforts," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, experiential & multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America.

Spotlighting the ultimate family vehicle for daily use and memory-making road trips, the Dad's Precious Cargo campaign was developed by Culture Brands under the leadership of Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and chief creative officer. For the spot, the agency enlisted director Nate Edwards and production house Invisible Collective. On the partnership with Culture Brands, Edwards said, "There were no constraints on our creative vision. When you work with people who understand where you want to go and how to get there, it provides an ideal launch pad to create art that matters."

"When it comes to engaging with Black consumers it remains our mandate to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media with content that inspires those audiences by ensuring authentic representation," said Gibson. "Beyond having amazing creative, it's equally important to make sure this representation is reflected behind the scenes. Selecting Nate Edwards to direct this spot, as his first automotive commercial, further punctuates Hyundai's commitment."

The 2023 Palisade campaign, which includes video, radio, digital and influencer executions, will use a variety of media platforms to amplify the messaging and vehicle features such as its stylish exterior, spacious interior, luxurious comfort, and innovative technology. There are 15-, 30- and 60-second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that inspire African American audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can®, Because of Them We Can Box (Just For Kids), #CultureTags® and Dream Village®. Culture Brands is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Hyattsville, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-spotlights-dads-precious-cargo-in-new-marketing-campaign-for-the-2023-palisade-301606399.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America