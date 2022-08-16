PR Newswire

The Official Chip of the WNBA Announces Superstar Athlete's Chip Deal with the Launch of Her Signature Flavor, Ruffles® Ridge Twists™ Smoky BBQ

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2022 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google begin, Ruffles – the Official Chip of the WNBA – is taking Own Your Ridges® to new heights and adding a twist on its Chip Deal™ roster by signing WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson as its first-ever female athlete. Joining the likes of some of basketball's biggest stars, the four-time WNBA All-Star, 2020 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, 2018 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and Olympic gold medalist is tipping off her multi-year contract with the game-changing launch of the new Ruffles Ridge Twists product line, including her own signature flavor, Smoky BBQ.

The new Ruffles Ridge Twists brings fans an entirely new snacking experience featuring the same iconic Ruffles ridges they know and love, but with a light, airy twist. The potato spirals come in two legendary flavors: Double Cheddar and A'ja's signature flavor, Smoky BBQ. Ruffles Ridge Twists Double Cheddar features a buttery and rich flavor that adds a little hop in your step, while Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ taps into A'ja's South Carolinian roots and brings the classic BBQ flavor fans love.

"I grew up eating Ruffles so it's a dream come true to join the family of Chip Deal athletes and have my own signature flavor that's inspired by my Southern roots," said Wilson. "What's even better is Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ isn't your average potato snack… it's the first to take the shape of a twist. And this new flavor is just the beginning! Ruffles and I have a lot of exciting things coming and I can't wait to keep this momentum going."

Signing A'ja as its newest Chip Deal athlete marks Ruffles' first of many upcoming initiatives with the WNBA. This multi-year partnership cements the brand's continued commitment and innovation within hoops culture.

"Through our Chip Deal signings, fans have been able to engage with their favorite NBA players in a whole new way, especially through their signature Ruffles flavors," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Now, as the Official Chip of the WNBA, we're proud to welcome our first-ever female athlete to our roster with a flavor of her own. A'ja embodies what it means to Own Your Ridges, so we're owning our ridges too and elevating our product game as part of this partnership by bringing fans the first-of-its-kind Ruffles Ridge Twists."

The product will be available in stores nationwide in the coming weeks and is currently available on snacks.com in 5.5oz bags for $5.59 and 1.75oz bags for $2.29.

About Ruffles

Ruffles is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website (www.fritolay.com), on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America