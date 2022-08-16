NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume today in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2022. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on August 4, 2022 at 1:44:39 p.m. Eastern Time.

