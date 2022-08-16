Novo Holdings A/S recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TUBORG HAVNEVEJ 19 HELLERUP, G7 2900

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $2.03Bil. The top holdings were VTI(14.17%), CTLT(8.63%), and SYK(7.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Novo Holdings A/S’s top five trades of the quarter.

Novo Holdings A/S reduced their investment in NAS:MIRM by 138,197 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.1.

On 08/16/2022, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $24.6 per share and a market cap of $915.12Mil. The stock has returned 76.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 20.37.

Novo Holdings A/S reduced their investment in NAS:CYT by 909,903 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.01.

On 08/16/2022, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.4101 per share and a market cap of $86.76Mil. The stock has returned -87.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.53 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.58.

Novo Holdings A/S reduced their investment in NAS:BOLT by 831,931 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.48.

On 08/16/2022, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.17 per share and a market cap of $81.68Mil. The stock has returned -82.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 38.76.

The guru established a new position worth 796,941 shares in NYSE:SYK, giving the stock a 7.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $224.32 per share and a market cap of $84.59Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 467,687 shares in NYSE:STE, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.73 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Steris PLC traded for a price of $212.125 per share and a market cap of $21.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.