WISe.ART featuring world premiere iconic Antonio Banderas limited edition of NFTs

“The Magic World of Antonia Banderas”

During the Starlite Porcelanosa Gala dinner auction held last Sunday in Marbella, Spain, the two phygital packages (NFT and physical works of art) created by world-renowned artist Pedro Sandoval broke the artist’s personal sales records.

Funds raised from these NFTs will be supporting projects of the Starlite Foundation and the Lágrimas y Favores Foundation, founded by Antonio Banderas.

From left to right: Carlos Moreira, Pedro Sandoval, Richard Gere

Marbella, New York, Geneva - August 15, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announced today the results of two major fundraisers supporting projects of the Starlite Foundation founded by Sandra García-Sanjuán and the Lágrimas y Favores Foundation, founded by Antonio Banderas.

Their effort continues with the ongoing public sale of a limited edition of NFT videos by Pedro Sandoval featuring actor, entrepreneur and author, Antonio Banderas.

https://bit.ly/NFTohelp

The secured WISe.Art NFT multichain platform, aims to present NFTs which tell a story of integrity towards society protecting artists and collectors as well as ancient, modern, and contemporary art for future generations by using cyber security technology to store unique and rare information on the blockchains

A grand total of USD 500,000 was raised throughout the evening, with the sale of the WISe.ART NFTs "La Madonna el niño y el mini yoda" (https://platform.wise.art/product/la-madonna-el-nino-y-el-mini-yoda/) and "El Hijo de Matias" (https://platform.wise.art/product/el-hijo-de-matias-macabeos-series/) capping off the extraordinary night, selling for USD 100,000 and USD 60,000 respectively.

Following the 2021 event, the Foundation announced it had raised over 3 million euros during the Galas 12-year lifespan Logistical support for the Starlite Gala is provided by Starlite (Festival) Productions which provides its on-site team support and production assistance.

Antonio Banderas said, “It is incredible how the world is changing so fast, being able to use NFT technology to help people and at the same time having a work of art is a privilege, I hope many more people join the movement.”

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, noted, “WISeKey’s NFT technology ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to the physical object can be created by providing a proof of ownership, provenance and relevant contracts describing future use and monetization streams remain forever and immutably verifiable on the blockchain. WISe.ART Marketplace platform, powered and secured by WISeKey’s own security technology, binds irrevocably physical objects to their digital assets in a safe end-to-end process, and includes permanent secured storage of the NFTs.”

About WISe.ART:

WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs create authenticated and signed versions of the actual digital asset, establish an irreversible link to the physical object, provide proof of ownership, provenance, and allow use of smart contracts.

The WISe.Art NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies, enabling the authentication of digital assets in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Starlite Foundation:

The Starlite Foundation is the international philanthropic platform of the Starlite Group, whose mission is to offer real opportunities for development, education and inclusion to those individuals, families and communities that need it most. To achieve this, we have the support of important national and international businessmen, personalities, and artists.

Its main event is the night of the Starlite Solidarity Gala where, in addition to being the main fundraising moment for the Foundation’s social projects, it is a night where the solidarity commitment of figures with a solid social dedication is recognized, as with their fame, influence and media power actively help the most disadvantage.

About Pedro Sandoval:

Pedro José Sandoval is a Venezuelan artist known for his abstract neo-expressionist artwork. Much of his work deals with color, movement, and texture. His work is in the permanent collection of the Boca Raton Museum of Art. He lives and works between Madrid, Berlin, and New York City.

