Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has published its 2021 Impact Report, which provides an overview of Voya’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities and performance from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Themed, “A better financial future for everyone,” the report reflects Voya’s commitment to purposefully serving its colleagues, clients and communities in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible, and to take actions that positively impact society.

“Our Impact Report demonstrates how – together, with our key stakeholders – Voya is building on our ESG strategy to make a positive difference in the world that we all share,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “Most recently, this includes how our employees successfully transitioned to Voya’s new, hybrid work environment, while helping to advance a better financial future for all.”

The report includes updates about Voya’s performance, which are complemented by employees’ perspectives to demonstrate how the company works together with its key stakeholders. This includes:

Voya’s Enterprise ESG strategy, which focuses on enhancing our performance to achieve the best outcomes for colleagues, clients and communities.



Voya’s commitment to support its employees’ transition to our hybrid workplace by providing the resources to help them collaborate successfully, while also meeting their evolving physical, emotional and financial needs.





How Voya is strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) performance through a dedicated Task Force and 11 employee-led councils that represent Voya’s diverse population.



An evolved business strategy that aligns health and wealth solutions to help everyone have the opportunity at a better financial future.





Expansion of the Voya Cares program to focus on the aging population as well as the evolving needs of the members of the disability community and caregivers.



A cybersecurity program, encompassing highly adaptive, risk-based monitoring systems as well as ongoing employee education.

The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option, and a digital+copy can be found on Voya.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $644 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

