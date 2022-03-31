PR Newswire

New menu item available on the BurgerFi app and at all locations

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi - one of the nation's fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts - has added the Juicy Lucy, a new crave-worthy, limited-time only menu item to its award-winning, chef-inspired menu. Available now through September 19, the Juicy Lucy features two Natural Angus Beef patties sandwiching White Cheddar, American, and Pepper Jack cheeses, and topped with Sweet Tomato Relish and BurgerFi's signature Fi sauce.

To further enhance their menu offerings, BurgerFi has partnered with well-known industry Chef Cliff Pleau. "Just one bite of the new Juicy Lucy and you'll fall in love with the flavor," said Chef Cliff. "This is the blend of All-Natural Angus Beef and indulgent cheesy goodness done right."

BurgerFi's Juicy Lucy is an interpretation of the popular 'Jucy Lucy' staple and was inspired by it's a-Grade Angus Beef, a key differentiator. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year.

"BurgerFi is putting a new spin on a fan favorite," said Patrick Renna, President of BurgerFi. "We're leading the charge in offering even more variety and innovation with new menu items ideal for anyone who wants to reward themselves with a better burger."

From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef crafted VegeFi® Burger, and specialty items like The CEO made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there's a burger option ideal for every individual who wants to reward themselves with a better burger.

The Juicy Lucy and can be ordered in restaurants or through the BurgerFi App or BurgerFi.com for pick-up or delivery from August 16 through September 19.

For more information and to find the nearest location, visit burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app to receive free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 124 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 27 corporate-owned). As of March 31, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 185 locations. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. In May 2022, BurgerFi ranked #1 in Eat This, Not That!'s list of top fast-casual chains that use high-quality beef products. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

