LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), Cannabis Global, Inc., a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today provides an update concerning the Company's patent applications, especially relating to its application to protect inventions and processes for unique cannabis nanoparticles.

Cannabis Global continues to pursue two non-provisional patent applications for cannabis technologies. The first of these relates to the use of state-of-the-art production devices to produce nanoparticles and nanofibers made from cannabinoids. These tiny "pieces" of cannabinoids are only between 100 nanometers and 700 nanometers wide, which is as small as less than 1% of the width of a human hair. Cannabis Global plans to use this technology to provide more efficient dosing of cannabinoids in a variety of new products, such as pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, and topical skin preparations. The non-provisional filing occurred on July 8, 2021 and is currently being reviewed by the U.S patent office. In addition, earlier this month, the Company responded to clarifications posed by the U.S. patent office relative to the priority the Company wished to be given to the several separate inventions within the application.

The Company's cannabinoid nanoparticle and nanofiber patent applications can be viewed at: https://uspto.report/patent/app/20210205224.

In addition, Cannabis Global has filed for protection for inventions relating to the creation of cannabosides, which are modifications of the naturally occurring, plant-based cannabinoids that could potentially significantly increase the bio-absorption of cannabis-related compounds by the human body. In the case of the Company's technology to create cannabosides, non-THC containing hemp or THC containing cannabis are fed to insects, which convert the cannabinoids within the feedstock into cannabosides. The Company filed the non-provisional patent on January 18, 2021. The Company's patent application relating to cannabosides can be viewed at https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021146687A1/en.

Cannabis Global has also filed for international protection for both categories of these inventions from the International Patent Cooperation Union (PCT). The PCT assists applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions, helps patent offices with their patent granting decisions and facilitates public access to a wealth of technical information relating to those inventions. ​​By filing one international patent application under the PCT, applicants can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in numerous countries via a single application.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

The Company owns no issued patents.

