PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced an agreement with OneSmartLaboratory to protect the Intelligent Laboratory Automation ("ILA") initiative for all OneSmartLaboratory client operations and connectivity.

Intrusion Shield will be utilized through this partnership to protect the link and transit connections of medical laboratories by identifying and blocking internal and external threats. Intrusion Shield allows OneSmartLaboratory™ ILA clients to utilize the internet without the worry of being compromised and enables them to connect to other reference labs, medical offices, hospitals, private data centers, and internet cloud providers securely from the Global Healthcare Array (GHA). Shield is highly adaptive, exceeds HIPAA regulations for Electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI), and uses next-generation proprietary technology specifically designed to protect medical labs.

"We've seen an increase in the targeting of medical labs with ransomware. This exposes organizations to extensive threats due to the importance of medical information in determining the proper treatment for patients and the vitality of medical laboratory infrastructure to the overall healthcare system," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "We are incredibly pleased with the results and believe integrating Intrusion Shield into the Global Healthcare Array will accelerate the security of medical labs."

"Intrusion's solution is a critical component of the ILA initiative, and we're happy to have our customers protected by Intrusion Shield," said Dr. James Hrubes, Chief Technology Officer of OneSmartLaboratory. "Intrusion's proprietary dataset, use of AI, and leadership make them ideal technical partners. We are proud to announce that they are an approved provider of OneSmartLaboratory™ ILA cybersecurity."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a zero trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

About OneSmartLaboratory, Inc.

OneSmartLaboratory provides adaptive solutions for intelligent lab management and is based in Richardson, Texas. OSL creates Intelligent Laboratory Automation (ILA) Technology as a Service (TAAS), for Medical and Pathology labs on the Global Healthcare Array (GHA). OSL's Adaptive-AI technology service enables Medical and Pathology Labs to securely manage, protect, and connect their labs.

