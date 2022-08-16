New Collections of Innovative Augmented Reality NFTs Coming Soon

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / In partnership with Icon Sports (powered by Broker Brothers Transactions), Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings investment) has signed an exclusive agreement to produce a 3D-AR NFT collection from NBA Hall-of-Famer and Basketball Legend, Earl Lloyd.

In 1950, Earl Lloyd broke the color barrier to become the first African-American to play in the National Basketball Association followed by a distinguished career. Lloyd endured intense discrimination before helping the Syracuse Nationals win the NBA Championship in 1955 and was later inducted into the Naismith Hall-of-Fame in 2003. Entering the league six years before Bill Russell, Earl Lloyd was often described as the "Jackie Robinson of basketball" and passed away in 2015 at the age of 86.

About the partnership with Baller Mixed Reality, Lloyd's son Kevin said, "The memorabilia that my father left behind are historical treasures that remind us of both the differences and similarities within the times we live. I'm excited to work with Jonathan Herman and the Baller team to digitally capture these items into Augmented Reality, where their quality can be preserved forever and fans around the world can enjoy them as limited edition NFTs."

Baller will produce unique digital assets autographed by Earl Lloyd which, unlike other NFTs, can be placed into real-world environments and viewed from 360 degrees in high-definition 3D - both within and outside of the metaverse. Additionally, the authenticity and ownership of these limited-edition assets will be verifiable on the blockchain, eliminating the potential of fraud or counterfeit, and providing exclusive in-real-life experiences for NFT owners.

This is the first of several new releases this year on OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller's Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures.

According to Crunchbase, Baller is the #1 ranked 3D Technology Company, #1 ranked Augmented Reality Company with Seed Funding, and #1 ranked Blockchain Company with Seed Funding in the United States.

ABOUT ICON SPORTS

Powered by Broker Brothers Transactions, Icon Sports is a custom sports memorabilia and trading card company that works with numerous professional athletes across all major sports.

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a digital marketing and Web 3 incubator company. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by expanding its digital presence while participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in crypto, Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.

