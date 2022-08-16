TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)( FRA:2TL, Financial) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on July 29, 2022.

Shareholders present at the meeting or represented by proxy represented an aggregate of 25,673,046, common shares, being 56.53% of all GreenBank shareholders (as at the record date for the meeting).

Shareholders approved all matters recommended by Management, namely:

The resolution to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the periods ending July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2020.

The resolution to appoint the four (4) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The nominated directors received the following votes for their election (no votes were cast against the resolutions to elect them):

Nominee Votes for Percent votes withheld Percent Richard Beresford 18,567,388 99.99% 6217 0.01% Steve O'Carroll, 18,567,388 99.99% 6217 0.01% Terry Pullen 18,535,123 99.94% 38,482 0.06% Peter Wanner 18,573,584 99.99997% 21 0.00003%

The resolution to appoint PFK Littlejohn LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the current year and authorizing the Directors to fix their renumeration.

The resolution to re-approve the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

The resolution to permit the Directors to effect a change of the Company's name to such name as the board of directors of the Company in its discretion may resolve and as may be acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a publicly traded next generation investment company that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. GreenBank invests in multi-sector undervalued public and private growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global investment company for the future.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:GBC), the Frankfurt Boerse ( FRA:2TL, Financial) and on the OTC Markets in the USA (OTC PINK:GRNB).

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712336/GreenBank-Capital-Inc--Results-of-Shareholder-Meeting



