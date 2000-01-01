To increase their chances of discovering value opportunities, value investors may want to look for stocks whose Graham blended multipliers are below 22.5. Created by Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, the multiplier is equal to the stock's price-earnings ratio times its price-book ratio.

Therefore, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above criteria and are favored by Wall Street analysts.

Alcoa Corp

The first stock that meets the criteria is Alcoa Corp. ( AA, Financial), a Pittsburgh-based manufacturer and marketer of bauxite, alumina and aluminium products in North America, Brazil, Spain and Australia.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 17.87 as the price-earnings ratio is 10.51 and the price-book ratio is 1.70.

Alcoa Corp. was trading at $51.70 per share at Monday's close, giving it a market cap of approximately $9.57 billion. The stock was up 27.83% year over year, trading in a 52-week range of $36.60 to $98.09.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

Alcoa Corp. pays quarterly dividends. The company will pay 10 cents per common share on Aug. 25, resulting in trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 0.75% as of this writing.

On Wall Street, analysts have recommended a median rating of overweight for the stock with an average target price of $58.63 per share.

VipshopHoldings Ltd

The second company that makes the cut is Vipshop Holdings Ltd ( VIPS, Financial), a Chinese internet retailer for various products such as clothing, electronics and more.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 13.16 as the price-earnings ratio is 10.36 and the price-book ratio is 1.27.

Vipshop traded at $10.11 per share at close on Monday, determining a market capitalization of $6.54 billion. The stock has fallen by 32.06% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $5.75 to $16.42.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 9 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd does not pay dividends.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median hold recommendation rating and an average target price of $10.58 per share.

Teck Resources Ltd

The third company that qualifies is Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK, Financial), a Vancouver, Canada-based global industrial metals and mining company.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 3.89 as the price-earnings ratio is 4.28 and the price-book ratio is 0.91.

Teck Resources Ltd traded at $33.71 per share at close on Monday, determining a market capitalization of $18.33 billion. The stock has risen by 59.26% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $19.32 to $45.90.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Teck Resources Ltd pays quarterly dividends. The company will pay 12.5 Canadian cents (or about $0.0971) per common share on Sept. 29 for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.81% and a forward dividend yield of 1.13% as of this writing.

On Wall Street, analysts have recommended a median rating of buy with an average target price of $40.87 per share for the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp

The fourth company that qualifies is Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( SBLK, Financial), a Marousi, Greece-based marine shipping company of dry bulk cargoes worldwide.

The stock has a Graham blended multiplier of 8.8 as the price-earnings ratio is 7.04 and the price-book ratio is 1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. traded at $25.83 per share at close on Monday, determining a market capitalization of $2.61 billion. The stock has risen by 22.33% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $17.80 to $33.99.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. pays quarterly dividends. The company will pay $1.65 per common share on Sept. 8 for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 21.9% and a forward dividend yield of 25.61% as of this writing.

On Wall Street, analysts have recommended a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $32.75 per share for the stock.