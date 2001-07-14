Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) has been named a Best Workplace™ in Technology in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute (GPTW) for the 5th consecutive year. This award is based on employee responses to GPTW’s annual Trust Index™survey, which evaluates a range of criteria from flexibility and openness to benefits and work-life balance.

Softchoice has also been recognized on numerous GPTW rankings, including the Best Workplaces™ in Canada for 17 years in a row.

“Being named a Best Workplace™ in Technology in Canada is a tremendous honor, reflecting our commitment to our people and values. We are thrilled to have their feedback earn us this recognition,” said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Growth. “From our approach to flexible work to our employee resource groups, our goal is to build a place for people to have the best years of their career.”

As an equal opportunity employer focused on building diverse, high-performing teams, Softchoice’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is supported by six employee resource groups (ERGs) that advocate, educate, and mobilize the organization to address critical social issues. The company also offers opportunities for professional development and growth through training programs and career development opportunities.

To explore current opportunities at Softchoice across sales, technical, engineering and operational roles, visit their careers page.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace experience. It boils down to trust. We help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. We use our unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations and the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and more than 60 countries, including those on the Best Workplaces in Canada™ list published annually by The Globe and Mail. Everything we do is driven by our mission: to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

