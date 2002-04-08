TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd., the "Company" or “Reunion”), a global leader in the discovery and development of innovative of psychedelic-inspired therapeutics for improved mental health outcomes, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “REUN” at the opening of the market on August 17, 2022.



Trading of the Company’s shares on the TSX represents the last step in the corporate reorganization that resulted in the spinout of the Company’s former subsidiary, Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (“FTHW”) into a stand-alone public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Reunion continues to hold a 21.84% interest in FTHW.

For further details on the business of the Company, please refer to the management information circular dated May 20, 2022 and the supplement thereto available on its SEDAR and EDGAR profiles available at www.sedar.com or https://www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.)

Reunion is a leader in novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.investors.reunionneuro.com, and https://www.reunionneuro.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @reunionneuro.

