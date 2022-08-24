SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in Q3:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

August 24, 2022

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Chicago, IL

August 30 – 31, 2022

The presentation material utilized during each investor conference will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

