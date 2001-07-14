Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it has promoted industry veteran Jon Latzer as Vice President and General Manager of Salem Surround beginning Monday, August 29th. Latzer has spent the last three years at Salem as a Digital Sales Director, three years at Alpha Media in a similar role, and previous roles with CBS Radio and Katz. Latzer will report to Salem Senior Vice President of Broadcast Digital, Jamie Cohen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005766/en/

Jon Latzer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jon has been an active, hands-on leader in broadcast for years, but his last six years at Salem and Alpha Media prepared him well for the fast-paced digital world,” said Cohen. “In Jon, we have a strong, experienced General Manager, who will help us take Salem Surround to the next level. Jon was ready for the next adventure in his career, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on the team.”

“Salem Surround has seen incredible revenue and operational growth since its inception. I’m honored to be able to help Salem find unique and creative ways to continue that growth,” Latzer said. “Digital media today is so foundational in our lives and I couldn’t be happier in working with the team here at Salem dedicated to improving the experiences for advertisers and our sales teams.”

Jon’s prior career includes serving as the Director of National Sales at Clear Channel, Director of Digital Ad Sales for Cinesport, Regional Sales Director of Rovi Ad Network, and a National Sales Executive at CBS Local Digital Media.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005766/en/