BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BROOKFIELD PLACE, 181 BAY ST, STE 300 TORONTO, A6 M5J2T3

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 575 stocks valued at a total of $70.36Bil. The top holdings were BBUC(68.21%), BAM(8.24%), and BEP(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 356,576 shares of NYSE:BBUC for a total holding of 1,104,310. The trade had a 22.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 08/16/2022, Brookfield Business Corp traded for a price of $29.1 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Business Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-book ratio of 38.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:SRE by 1,022,040 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.7.

On 08/16/2022, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $168.6 per share and a market cap of $53.03Bil. The stock has returned 29.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 1,278,278 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.27.

On 08/16/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $90.385 per share and a market cap of $177.55Bil. The stock has returned 9.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.49 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:PK by 4,998,355 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.7.

On 08/16/2022, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $15.955 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 4,161,892 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.69.

On 08/16/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.885 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned 47.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.