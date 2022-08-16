- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 50 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Presentation Agenda
Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 (Day 1)
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
3:15-3:45
4:00-4:30
1x1s Only
Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
Kelly Services (KELYA)
Thursday, August 18th, 2022 (Day 2)
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1x1s Only
American Woodmark (AMWD)
Paysign, Inc. (PAYS
Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
