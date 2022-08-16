AMALGAMATED BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3022 stocks valued at a total of $10.73Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.18%), MSFT(4.74%), and AMZN(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMALGAMATED BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 167,740 shares in NYSE:ACN, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.06 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $321.08 per share and a market cap of $202.63Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-book ratio of 9.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 129,333 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $312.49 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $312.205 per share and a market cap of $155.58Bil. The stock has returned 1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 339,319 shares in NYSE:MDT, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.48 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $95.23 per share and a market cap of $126.35Bil. The stock has returned -24.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

AMALGAMATED BANK reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 151,956 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.885 per share and a market cap of $2,778.31Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 47.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 111,689 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.12 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $199.015 per share and a market cap of $83.15Bil. The stock has returned 9.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

