1832 Asset Management L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 ADELAIDE STREET EAST TORONTO, A6 M5V 2C9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 841 stocks valued at a total of $49.63Bil. The top holdings were RY(3.57%), MSFT(3.32%), and TD(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,341,115 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.885 per share and a market cap of $2,778.31Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 47.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,341,664 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $306.64 per share and a market cap of $674.32Bil. The stock has returned 5.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought 4,053,991 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 4,132,686. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 08/16/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.485 per share and a market cap of $229.16Bil. The stock has returned 19.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 1,500,595 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.76 per share and a market cap of $472.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-book ratio of 17.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.48 and a price-sales ratio of 16.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 626,300 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $552.87 per share and a market cap of $245.09Bil. The stock has returned 22.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-book ratio of 12.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.