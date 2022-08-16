PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio is the largest state pension fund in Ohio and is currently the 11th largest public retirement system and 15th largest retirement system in the U.S. The system was established in 1935 to establish a secure means to provide retirement benefits to Ohio public employees. In 1938, the system expanded to include county, municipalities, health department, and park and conservancy district employees. The system would continue to expand, adding survivor benefits in 1951 and offering health care benefits beginning in the 1960s. The Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio, then known as the Public Employees Retirement System, would then add a Law Enforcement Division and begin paying health care premiums in the 1970s. In the 2000s, the system would add Member-Directed and Combined Plans on top of its Traditional Plan and also establish the Health Care Preservation Plan, changing its name from the Public Employees Retirement System to its current Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio, or OPERS for short. OPERS currently services over 1 million members split into: approximately 350,000 active members contributing to the system, 465,000 inactive members maintain retirement accounts from past employment, and 190,000 retirees and beneficiaries receiving pension or some form of benefits from the system. Over 3,700 public employers in Ohio are part of OPERS and the system itself receives money mainly from these employer’s contributions, employee contributions, and return on investments. Approximately two thirds of its revenue comes from investment returns while the remaining third comes from employer and employee contributions. OPERS’s assets are comprised of the pension fund, composed of $63.5 billion, and the health care fund, composed of $12.8 billion. The system invests mostly in the services, financial, technology, and health care sectors, together making up over two thirds of its total asset allocations, and also invests in a variety of other sectors to a lesser extent.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1998 stocks valued at a total of $23.55Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.74%), MSFT(5.24%), and AMZN(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO’s top five trades of the quarter.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO reduced their investment in NYSE:CHN by 49,295 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.61.

On 08/16/2022, CHINA FUND INC traded for a price of $13.33 per share and a market cap of $137.84Mil. The stock has returned -51.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CHINA FUND INC has a price-book ratio of 0.88.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO bought 152,626 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 206,137. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $693.4.

On 08/16/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $712.2 per share and a market cap of $64.76Bil. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.15, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.10 and a price-sales ratio of 9.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO bought 388,375 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 9,893,430. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.885 per share and a market cap of $2,778.31Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 47.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO bought 97,920 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 4,809,188. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.03 per share and a market cap of $2,186.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-book ratio of 13.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 74,002 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 08/16/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $388.74 per share and a market cap of $129.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.04 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

