WEXFORD CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

411 W PUTNAM AVENUE GREENWICH, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were TUSK(28.22%), VNOM(24.15%), and SPY(10.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEXFORD CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 476,955 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 519,580. The trade had a 10% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.665 per share and a market cap of $394.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 90,906 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $332.355 per share and a market cap of $183.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 6.58.

The guru established a new position worth 393,490 shares in NAS:MCHI, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.14 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $49.51 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -28.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

WEXFORD CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NYSE:LEN by 241,597 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.78.

On 08/16/2022, Lennar Corp traded for a price of $88.295 per share and a market cap of $25.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 997,525-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.6008 per share and a market cap of $132.54Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

