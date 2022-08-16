FEDERATED HERMES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2128 stocks valued at a total of $36.83Bil. The top holdings were VZ(1.74%), PM(1.47%), and MSFT(1.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FEDERATED HERMES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:DOMO by 561,050 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.01.

On 08/16/2022, Domo Inc traded for a price of $32.29 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -63.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domo Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FEDERATED HERMES, INC. bought 1,942,219 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 1,945,646. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.88.

On 08/16/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $175.395 per share and a market cap of $71.78Bil. The stock has returned -4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 2,001,120 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/16/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $156.67 per share and a market cap of $306.36Bil. The stock has returned 60.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FEDERATED HERMES, INC. bought 5,216,825 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 5,371,625. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/16/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.75 per share and a market cap of $193.61Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FEDERATED HERMES, INC. bought 3,529,532 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 12,643,706. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/16/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $45.79 per share and a market cap of $192.30Bil. The stock has returned -13.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

