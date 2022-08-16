FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 720 stocks valued at a total of $3.11Bil. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.35%), KAHC(1.56%), and CMCSA(1.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 924,100 shares in NAS:CMCSA, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.94 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40.41 per share and a market cap of $178.21Bil. The stock has returned -30.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,771,825-share investment in NYSE:BHC. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $6.315 per share and a market cap of $2.28Bil. The stock has returned -77.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 523,716-share investment in NYSE:POST. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.42 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Post Holdings Inc traded for a price of $90.26 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned 20.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Post Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PRPB by 3,530,573 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.94.

On 08/16/2022, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II traded for a price of $9.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a price-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.07.

The guru sold out of their 2,911,249-share investment in NAS:SABR. Previously, the stock had a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.4 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Sabre Corp traded for a price of $8.195 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -22.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabre Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

