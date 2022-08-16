HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were DLR(6.83%), PSA(6.44%), and AVB(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 453,969 shares in NYSE:MAA, giving the stock a 3.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $186.32 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $188.73 per share and a market cap of $21.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.05 and a price-sales ratio of 11.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC bought 609,004 shares of NYSE:SPG for a total holding of 960,342. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.87.

On 08/16/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $114.42 per share and a market cap of $37.39Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-book ratio of 12.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,259,702-share investment in NYSE:IRT. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.1 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Independence Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $22.415 per share and a market cap of $4.98Bil. The stock has returned 15.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBAC by 149,855 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $337.12.

On 08/16/2022, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $347.94 per share and a market cap of $37.47Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 107.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.73 and a price-sales ratio of 15.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC bought 168,237 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 297,799. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 08/16/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $278.18 per share and a market cap of $129.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-book ratio of 18.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.95 and a price-sales ratio of 12.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

