D.E. Shaw & Co. is an investment and technology development company founded in 1988 by David E. Shaw. The founder would lead the company for over a decade, directing the company’s focus and growth from its inception to 2001. The 2000s would see the company go through a series of variegated investments, with acquisitions such as the toy store FAO Schwarz and KB Toys and injecting money into USG Corp. By 2010, the company would grow to have six members on its executive committee. The company operates on a global scale, utilizing a broad set of strategies in public and private markets to create sustainable risk adjusted returns. D.E. Shaw & Co. has a heavy focus on rigorous analytics and emphasizes investment activities in two broad areas: alternative investments and benchmark-relative and global asset class investments. Alternative investment strategies are focused on creating absolute returns and covers both ends of the spectrum, ranging from “larger, core multi-strategy investment vehicles” to “more focused, strategy-specific investment products.” Its latter area of investments is focused on major liquid assets, allow “institutional investors to customize their exposure to a particular index.” Its total investment capital is over $35 billion, with over $25 billion invested in alternative investments and over $10 billion invested in benchmark-relative and global asset class investments, which was launched in 2000. The firm is different from many other investment managers, including math puzzles in its rigorous screening process that only accepts one of every 500 applicants. Many of the firm’s 1300 employees are made out of mathematicians, scientists, and professors, who utilize math-heavy quantitative investing in order to conduct the company’s business. Not only does D.E. Shaw & Co. generate mathematical models of investment strategies, it also conducts business in offering debt and equity financing, venture capital investments, and organizing and developing new technology focused businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5264 stocks valued at a total of $84.23Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.33%), MSFT(1.24%), and GOOG(0.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 4,520,168 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 4,940,168. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.19.

On 08/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.68 per share and a market cap of $36.22Bil. The stock has returned -13.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 6,125,702 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.37.

On 08/16/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $96.93 per share and a market cap of $48.43Bil. The stock has returned 71.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 4,325,802 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 08/16/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $100.325 per share and a market cap of $162.03Bil. The stock has returned -6.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,863,683 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $144.7612 per share and a market cap of $1,475.57Bil. The stock has returned -12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.76, a price-book ratio of 11.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 10,975,920 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 16,577,897. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 08/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.67 per share and a market cap of $294.01Bil. The stock has returned -9.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

