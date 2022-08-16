HERSHEY TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Hershey Trust Co. is a trust company that is based out of Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company operates as a subsidiary of Milton Hershey School Trust and currently services as the trustee for the Milton Hershey School Trust, The M.S. Hershey Foundation Trust and the Hershey Cemetery Trust. Hershey Trust Co. can trace its history back to 1905 when it was created by Milton S. Hershey when he decided to create the Milton Hershey School. The school would be officially funded in 1909, and Milton S. Hershey would be appointed as the administrator of the school’s trust. The company would continue to handle the trust of the school and, when Milton S. Hershey died in 1945, would become the administrator for Hershey Estates which has since been renamed to the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company. Under administration of the Hershey Trust Co., the M. S. Hershey Foundation Trust includes a variety of entities including the Hershey Gardens, Hershey Theater, Hershey Community Archives, Hershey Cemetery, and Hershey Museum as well as the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center that was established through funds provided by the Milton Hershey School Trust. Today the Milton Hershey School has been in operation for over a century and focuses on helping children to “realize their full potential by offering a top-notch education to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from income-eligible families,” providing a private cost free education with “state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology and hundreds of extracurricular activities.” To provide funds for this school, the Hershey Trust Company is headed by Eric Henry, who acts as the company’s CEO and CIO, and Gayla M. Bush, who works as the fund’s Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. The company invests almost exclusive in the consumer staples sector, which makes up over 90% of its holdings made out of its holdings in the Hershey Company itself.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $12.69Bil. The top holdings were HSYFB(98.55%), HSY(1.00%), and IWM(0.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HERSHEY TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HERSHEY TRUST CO bought 543,256 shares of NYSE:HSY for a total holding of 590,426. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.91.

On 08/16/2022, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $230.7 per share and a market cap of $47.29Bil. The stock has returned 29.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-book ratio of 16.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HERSHEY TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 166,382 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.04.

On 08/16/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $100.52 per share and a market cap of $14.25Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a price-book ratio of 4.48.

HERSHEY TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:XLB by 167,918 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.24.

On 08/16/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $81.535 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

HERSHEY TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 57,256 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $200.94 per share and a market cap of $58.28Bil. The stock has returned -7.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

HERSHEY TRUST CO reduced their investment in BATS:IYT by 45,871 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $232.78.

On 08/16/2022, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF traded for a price of $249.8 per share and a market cap of $947.23Mil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a price-book ratio of 4.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

