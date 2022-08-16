MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(7.62%), ASML(7.31%), and ON(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,183,000-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 6.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,750 shares in NYSE:AZO, giving the stock a 5.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2056.43 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2331.06 per share and a market cap of $45.44Bil. The stock has returned 42.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 43,969 shares in NAS:TTWO, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.7 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $136.48 per share and a market cap of $22.71Bil. The stock has returned -15.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 89.62, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 110,000-share investment in NAS:GFS. Previously, the stock had a 4.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $63.85 per share and a market cap of $34.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The guru established a new position worth 48,800 shares in NAS:MNST, giving the stock a 4.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.87 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Monster Beverage Corp traded for a price of $92.22 per share and a market cap of $48.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-book ratio of 7.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.42 and a price-sales ratio of 8.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.