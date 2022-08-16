COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System is a private investment management organization that serves to provide retirement benefits to the public school employees within the state of Pennsylvania. The system is based out of Harrisburg within the state and was established in 1917. The Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System would have over 37,000 members by 1919 from the merger of 13 school retirement systems and would reach over 50,000 members by 1924 with over $7.3 million in the retirement fund. By the 1950s, the system would be reaching its 100,000th member with total assets of over half a trillion. In 1975, a new retirement code was established that would make the system into an independent administrative board, liberalizing the system’s authority to invest in common stock and allowing part time employees to be eligible for membership. The Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System would continue to grow and expand, moving into its current headquarters in Harrisburg in 1987. By 1991 the system would have over $19 billion in total assets under management with over 100,000 retirees and 200,000 active members, and the system would begin paying out over $1 billion in total benefits by 1994. By 1995, the system would have $30 billion in assets as the system began to convert to the PSERS Business System with a new proves for serving the membership. Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System currently has over 600,000 members today and holds over $52 billion in total assets, although that amount has been as high as over $60 billion. The system invests most heavily in the energy sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, and utilities and telecommunications, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1942 stocks valued at a total of $9.35Bil. The top holdings were IEMG(9.77%), AAPL(3.27%), and MSFT(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS bought 11,257,720 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 18,618,800. The trade had a 5.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.23 per share and a market cap of $67.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru sold out of their 5,398,137-share investment in NYSE:FIGS. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.9 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, FIGS Inc traded for a price of $13.24 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned -68.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FIGS Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.15 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 258,701 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.24.

On 08/16/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $161.275 per share and a market cap of $40.40Bil. The stock has returned 91.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -633.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,364,216-share investment in NYSE:EPD. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.3 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $27.201 per share and a market cap of $59.33Bil. The stock has returned 29.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 3,136,956-share investment in NYSE:ET. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.2 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $11.755 per share and a market cap of $36.32Bil. The stock has returned 31.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

