Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were MAG(38.17%), KOS(20.66%), and PAAS(12.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 374,600 shares of NYSE:KOS for a total holding of 1,491,200. The trade had a 5.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.21.

On 08/16/2022, Kosmos Energy Ltd traded for a price of $6.06 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned 192.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kosmos Energy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AEM by 28,176 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.71.

On 08/16/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $45.5 per share and a market cap of $20.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 100,253 shares of NYSE:AGI for a total holding of 160,253. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.79.

On 08/16/2022, Alamos Gold Inc traded for a price of $7.96 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned 5.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alamos Gold Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 53,643 shares of NYSE:EGO for a total holding of 681,012. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.12.

On 08/16/2022, Eldorado Gold Corp traded for a price of $6.31 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -25.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eldorado Gold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PAAS by 9,080 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.02.

On 08/16/2022, Pan American Silver Corp traded for a price of $17.555 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned -30.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pan American Silver Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

