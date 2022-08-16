QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5335 MEADOWS ROAD, SUITE 400 LAKE OSWEGO, OR 97035

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $787.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.62%), AAPL(6.43%), and AMZN(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 103,692 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.885 per share and a market cap of $2,778.31Bil. The stock has returned 14.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 47.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 70,436 shares in NAS:PEP, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.33 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $180.13 per share and a market cap of $248.21Bil. The stock has returned 16.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-book ratio of 13.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 47,165 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $245 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $253.02 per share and a market cap of $135.34Bil. The stock has returned 11.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-book ratio of 55.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 21,061-share investment in NYSE:TDG. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $591.22 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $677.89 per share and a market cap of $36.67Bil. The stock has returned 11.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 97,045 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.05 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $112.56 per share and a market cap of $65.79Bil. The stock has returned 74.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

