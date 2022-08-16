ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

888 SEVENTH AVENUE, 31ST FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $5.07Bil. The top holdings were BACpL.PFD(3.67%), LUV(2.73%), and BKNG(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 85,835,234 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/16/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.4725 per share and a market cap of $34.12Bil. The stock has returned -30.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.02 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ bought 52,986,900 shares of NAS:CYBR for a total holding of 52,988,000. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.83.

On 08/16/2022, CyberArk Software Ltd traded for a price of $152.575 per share and a market cap of $6.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberArk Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 9.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.96 and a price-sales ratio of 11.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 135,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $429.665 per share and a market cap of $394.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ bought 52,029,000 shares of NYSE:HRB for a total holding of 61,163,000. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.79.

On 08/16/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $47.41 per share and a market cap of $7.52Bil. The stock has returned 87.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-book ratio of 35.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ reduced their investment in NYSE:SAVE by 60,961,000 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.17.

On 08/16/2022, Spirit Airlines Inc traded for a price of $24.68 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit Airlines Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -507.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

