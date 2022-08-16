LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 E PRATT STREET 20TH FLOOR BALTIMORE, MD 21202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $2.68Bil. The top holdings were EQIX(6.86%), PSA(6.80%), and AVB(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,794,286-share investment in NYSE:MGP. Previously, the stock had a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, MGM Growth Properties LLC traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Growth Properties LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AIRC by 1,088,652 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.48.

On 08/16/2022, Apartment Income REIT Corp traded for a price of $46.29 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apartment Income REIT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC bought 233,803 shares of NYSE:AVB for a total holding of 713,067. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.09.

On 08/16/2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $219.22 per share and a market cap of $30.64Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.97 and a price-sales ratio of 12.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 352,439 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.18.

On 08/16/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $134.34 per share and a market cap of $38.58Bil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 8.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC bought 746,799 shares of NYSE:DRE for a total holding of 1,499,282. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.79.

On 08/16/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $64.96 per share and a market cap of $25.03Bil. The stock has returned 28.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 22.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.