GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 480 stocks valued at a total of $410.00Mil. The top holdings were ZIM(4.62%), SMIN(4.27%), and ICLR(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P reduced their investment in NYSE:VRTV by 45,207 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.08.

On 08/16/2022, Veritiv Corp traded for a price of $139.15 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned 68.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veritiv Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 5.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,305,588-share investment in NAS:OVID. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.43 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ovid Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.2 per share and a market cap of $154.92Mil. The stock has returned -41.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.28 and a price-sales ratio of 105.23.

The guru sold out of their 101,957-share investment in NAS:TVTY. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.18 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Tivity Health Inc traded for a price of $32.5 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned 23.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tivity Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-book ratio of 12.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P reduced their investment in NYSE:OPY by 66,850 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.5.

On 08/16/2022, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc traded for a price of $38.695 per share and a market cap of $439.25Mil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P bought 45,459 shares of NYSE:WGO for a total holding of 60,099. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.72.

On 08/16/2022, Winnebago Industries Inc traded for a price of $66.23 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Winnebago Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

